Dog Man | trailer e poster del nuovo film DreamWorks Animation

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Dog Man:delDalla– creatori degli amati franchise Kung Fu Panda, Dragon Trainer e Baby Boss – arriva l’adattamento cinematografico del fenomeno letterario di Dav Pilkey, bestseller del New York Times, che combatte contro i crimini dei cani: Dog Man. La storia di Dog Man Quando un fedele cane poliziotto e il suo padrone umano vengono feriti insieme sul lavoro, un intervento chirurgico strampalato ma salvavita fonde i due e nasce Dog Man. Dog Man ha giurato di proteggere e servire, ma anche di andare a recuperare, sedersi e rotolare. Mentre Dog Man abbraccia la sua nuova identità e si sforza di impressionare il suo capo (Lil Rel Howery, Get Out, Free Guy), deve fermare le cattive azioni del supercattivo felino Petey il gatto (Pete Davidson; Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island).