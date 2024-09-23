The Batman | lo storyboard del film di Ben Affleck mostra il Cavaliere Oscuro alle prese con Deathstroke

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) The: lodeldi BenilconLa risposta negativa della critica av Superman: Dawn of Justice e Justice League ha lasciato Bencon dei dubbi sulla possibilità di continuare a vestire i panni del Crociato Coperto del DC Extended Universe. Pur avendo scritto una sceneggiatura insieme a Geoff Johns, l’attore ha scelto di abbandonare la regia di The. Ha persino appeso al chiodo mantello e mantello – il che significa che Matt Reeves ha potuto riavviare l’eroe con Robert Pattinson – fino al suo breve ritorno in The Flash l’anno scorso. Doveva portare a cose più grandi ma sappiamo tutti com’è andata a finire. Poco è stato rivelato suldi