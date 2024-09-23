The Batman: lo storyboard del film di Ben Affleck mostra il Cavaliere Oscuro alle prese con Deathstroke (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) The Batman: lo storyboard del film di Ben Affleck mostra il Cavaliere Oscuro alle prese con Deathstroke La risposta negativa della critica a Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice e Justice League ha lasciato Ben Affleck con dei dubbi sulla possibilità di continuare a vestire i panni del Crociato Coperto del DC Extended Universe. Pur avendo scritto una sceneggiatura insieme a Geoff Johns, l’attore ha scelto di abbandonare la regia di The Batman. Ha persino appeso al chiodo mantello e mantello – il che significa che Matt Reeves ha potuto riavviare l’eroe con Robert Pattinson – fino al suo breve ritorno in The Flash l’anno scorso. Doveva portare a cose più grandi ma sappiamo tutti com’è andata a finire. Poco è stato rivelato sul Batman di Affleck.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- The Batman: lo storyboard del film di Ben Affleck mostra il Cavaliere Oscuro alle prese con Deathstroke - La versione di Ben affleck di The batman non è mai diventata realtà, ma oggi abbiamo un nuovo storyboard del film scartato ... cinefilos
- Ben Affleck feels 'trapped' by divorce as he is 'at J.Lo’s mercy': Report - Ben affleck is feeling the pressure after his breakup with his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez. The singer filed for divorce from affleck with no legal protection and this fact could soon create ... hindustantimes
- Ben Affleck's Batman Fights Deathstroke In New Concept Art From Canceled DCEU Movie - In celebration of batman Day 2024, a storyboard artist shared never-before-seen concept art of Ben affleck's batman and Deathstroke engaged in battle. msn
Video The BatmanVideo The Batman