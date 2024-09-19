Suzuki Noise Reduction Modelli più silenziosi

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Idella Stealth Line, particolarmentegrazie al sistema, vantano tecnologie esclusive. In primis, il sistema di propulsione a doppia elica controrotanteDual Prop, cui si affiancano, ilSelective Rotation, che fa ruotare l’elica a sinistra o destra in base alla necessità d’installazione; il Dual Water Inlet, che prevede due prese d’acqua per aumentarne il flusso e migliorare l’efficienza del raffreddamento; il Drive by Wire, conPrecision Coltrol (SPC), usa la manetta elettronica per la gestione delle operazioni del motore. La tecnologia VVT (Variable Valve Timing) offre più coppia ai bassi e medi regimi esaltando l’accelerazione. IStealth Line DF140B e DF115B inoltre, vantano la tecnologiaMicro-Plastic Collector, che raccoglie le microplastiche presenti nel mare.