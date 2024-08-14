SANY Heavy Industry Pioneers Global Construction Machinery Innovations, Supporting the Sustainable Industry Movement (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
A year ago, the United Nations (UN) released its 2023 Financing for Sustainable Development Report: Financing Sustainable Transformations, highlighting the pivotal role of green industrial transformation in meeting climate and sustainability objectives. Since then, SANY Heavy Industry, a leader in the Construction Machinery sector, has relentlessly charted new technological frontiers amidst the Global drive towards sustainability and intelligence, unveiling an array of groundbreaking products. The company's robust technological base and market presence have enabled these Innovations to capture the spotlight in the Global Construction Machinery market this year, acting as a major catalyst for the Industry's green transition and technological advancement.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
