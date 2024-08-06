TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES DELIVERS STRONG 2024 FIRST HALF RESULTS (Di martedì 6 agosto 2024) GROSS MARGIN EXPANDED TO 39.9%, NET PROFIT INCREASED TO US$550 MILLION HONG KONG, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, <STRONG>TECHTRONICSTRONG> <STRONG>INDUSTRIESSTRONG> Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated RESULTS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. TTI grew sales in the FIRST HALF of 2024 to US$7.3 billion, up 6.3% in reported currency and 6.6% in local currency. MILWAUKEE delivered double-digit sales growth in local currency and RYOBI outperformed the market. Gross margin improved 67 bps to 39.9% in the FIRST HALF of 2024. We finished the FIRST HALF of 2024 with US$4,027 million of inventory, a reduction of US$71 million from year end 2023 and US$554 million compared to the FIRST HALF of last year.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, <STRONG>TECHTRONICSTRONG> <STRONG>INDUSTRIESSTRONG> Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, OTCQX: TTNDY, TTNDF) is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated RESULTS of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. TTI grew sales in the FIRST HALF of 2024 to US$7.3 billion, up 6.3% in reported currency and 6.6% in local currency. MILWAUKEE delivered double-digit sales growth in local currency and RYOBI outperformed the market. Gross margin improved 67 bps to 39.9% in the FIRST HALF of 2024. We finished the FIRST HALF of 2024 with US$4,027 million of inventory, a reduction of US$71 million from year end 2023 and US$554 million compared to the FIRST HALF of last year.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIESVideo TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES