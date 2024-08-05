Seegene Showcased its Multiplex Technology at ADLM 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) - ExhibitedPCR testing technologies that provide comprehensive results from a single test - Presented high-assays and automated testing systems - Introduced the SG OneSystem™ business, the company's global-sharing initiative SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5,/PRNewswire/Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics,its key products and systems at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine) under the exhibition theme "One Sample, Many Answers." The event was held in Chicago from July 30 to August 1. The company unveiled its lineup of high-real-time PCR products designed to identify multiple targets in a single test.