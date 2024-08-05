Seegene Showcased its Multiplex Technology at ADLM 2024 (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) - Exhibited Multiplex PCR testing technologies that provide comprehensive results from a single test - Presented high-Multiplex assays and automated testing systems - Introduced the SG OneSystem™ business, the company's global Technology-sharing initiative SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, Showcased its key products and systems at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine 2024 (ADLM 2024) under the exhibition theme "One Sample, Many Answers." The event was held in Chicago from July 30 to August 1. The company unveiled its lineup of high-Multiplex real-time PCR products designed to identify multiple targets in a single test.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, Showcased its key products and systems at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine 2024 (ADLM 2024) under the exhibition theme "One Sample, Many Answers." The event was held in Chicago from July 30 to August 1. The company unveiled its lineup of high-Multiplex real-time PCR products designed to identify multiple targets in a single test.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Seegene Showcased its Multiplex Technology at ADLM 2024 - In addition to its flagship assay lineup, Seegene showcased the Seegene STARlet-AIOS™ (AIOS), its automated testing systems, and Seegene NIMBUS, which offer diverse automation solutions tailored to ... adnkronos
- POC Firms Showcase New Technologies, Capabilities at ADLM - The company launched last year the sample-to-answer instrument for multiplex PCR testing at the point of care and since has received FDA clearance and CLIA waiver for four syndromic panels, with the ... 360dx
- AliveDx’s microarray immunoassay in allergy diagnostics receives IVDR CE marking - AliveDx’s microarray immunoassay in allergy diagnostics receives IVDR CE marking: Eysins, Switzerland Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 17:00 Hrs [IST] AliveDx, a global in vitro diagno ... pharmabiz
Video Seegene ShowcasedVideo Seegene Showcased