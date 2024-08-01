Implementing a sustainable development strategy HDBank reports a profit of VND 8165 trillion with NPL ratio at only 1 59%

Implementing a sustainable development strategy, HDBank reports a profit of VND 8,165 trillion, with NPL ratio at only 1.59% (Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM august the 1st 2024.- Media OutReach Newswire- Ho Chi Minh City development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank - HOSE: HDB) has announced its financial report for the second quarter of 2024, with profit before tax for the first half of the year reaching VND 8,16 trillion(appx. US$324 million), an increase of 48.9% over the same period driven by HDBank's enhanced operational efficiency and implementation of digital transformation initiatives. According to the financial statements, as of June 30, 2024, HDBank recorded a credit growth of 13.0% compared to the beginning of the year. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) according to Basel II standards reached 13.9%. The consolidated NPL ratio, including consumer finance as prescribed in Circular 11 of the State Bank, is only 1.59%, among the lowest in the sector.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
