AEW: Incoronati i nuovi campioni Trios a Collision, il video (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Durante l’episodio di Collision della notte, come ampiamente annunciato si è tenuto l’incontro per riassegnare gli AEW Trios Championship tra Patriarchy, ovvero Christian Cage, Killswitch e Nick Wayne, vs la Bang Bang Gang’s, ovvero Juice Robinson ed i Gunns. Ed il match non ha affatto deluso le attese. Dopo una lunga battaglia, infatti, Christian e soci sono riusciti ad avere la meglio nei confronti dei rivali, laureandosi per la prima volta Trios Champion grazie all’interfenza decisiva della madre di Nick, Shayna Wayne, che ha aperto le porte al Killswitch decisivo del pluridecorato ex WWE che potrà crogiolarsi dell’ennesimo titolo vinto nella sua infinita carriera. Ecco qui di seguito, grazie al canale ufficiale della AEW, buona parte dell’incontro andato in scena nella notte: Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
