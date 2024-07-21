AEW | Incoronati i nuovi campioni Trios a Collision il video

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Durante l’episodio didella notte, come ampiamente annunciato si è tenuto l’incontro per riassegnare gli AEWChampionship tra Patriarchy, ovvero Christian Cage, Killswitch e Nick Wayne, vs la Bang Bang Gang’s, ovvero Juice Robinson ed i Gunns. Ed il match non ha affatto deluso le attese. Dopo una lunga battaglia, infatti, Christian e soci sono riusciti ad avere la meglio nei confronti dei rivali, laureandosi per la prima voltaChampion grazie all’interfenza decisiva della madre di Nick, Shayna Wayne, che ha aperto le porte al Killswitch decisivo del pluridecorato ex WWE che potrà crogiolarsi dell’ennesimo titolo vinto nella sua infinita carriera. Ecco qui di seguito, grazie al canale ufficiale della AEW, buona parte dell’incontro andato in scena nella notte: