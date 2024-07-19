Pronostico e quote Sebastian Baez – Arthur Fils, Semifinale ATP Amburgo 20-07-2024 (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Sebastian Baez ed Arthur Fils si giocano il diritto di giocare una finale di un ATP 500 che per il classe 2004 francese sarebbe la prima in carriera avendo giocato solo due finali a livello 250, di cui una vinta nel 2023. Per il ventitreenne di Buenos Aires invece non sarebbe una novità visto che InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobettingNotizie su altre fonti
