Cruise and Maritime Industry Set Recommendations to Accelerate Path to Net Zero

(Di lunedì 15 luglio 2024) ?After three-day event aboard Royal Caribbean Group's soon-to-sail Utopia of the Seas, leaders coalesced on three key suggestions to advance sustainable and scalable decarbonization solutions CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/Driven by a collective objective to help further theand's decarbonization goals, more than 70leaders met earlier this week at a Decarbonization Summit hosted by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) in collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center forCarbon Shipping. Cutting across theecosystem from technology developers and fuel providers to shipbuilders, ship operators and ports, the Summit's conversations focused on three key areas including technology development, alternative fuel opportunities and policy and regulation.