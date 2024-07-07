Bond Investment Grade | quali prospettive dopo tagli BCE?

Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) L’attuale contesto macro “è favorevole al reddito fisso, in quanto lacontinuerà aare i tassi sulla scia del calo delle pressioni inflazionistiche nell’Eurozona e la crescita dovrebbe essere resiliente. Nel medio termine ci aspettiamo che gli spread rimangano ben sostenuti e che i tassi scendano, il che offre potenziali rendimenti totali interessanti oltre al carry. Siamo positivi sulle obbligazioni, che offrono agli investitori livelli di rendimento interessanti (3,8% sui corporate IG in euro)”. Lo rileva GAM nel commento a cura di Romain Miginiac, Head of Research per le strategie Credit Opportunities di GAMIG,? Ci concentriamo sul settore finanziario europeo, “che offre fondamentali molto solidi e valutazioni interessanti.