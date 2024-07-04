White Dinner Water Show, Villa ReNoir si trasforma in un sogno (Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) White Dinner Water Show, Villa ReNoir si trasforma in un sogno Anche quest’anno, inizia il conto alla rovescia per il White Dinner Water Show 2024, l’unico evento culinario acquatico al mondo, che si svolgerà in tre serate indimenticabili Questo straordinario appuntamento a Villa ReNoir, ideato dall’imprenditore Paolo Renis, è un’occasione imperdibile per chi desidera immergersi in un’esperienza esclusiva, in una location da favola. La Villa ReNoir, situata alle porte di Milano, offre il contesto perfetto per il White Dinner Water Show 2024. Questa struttura moderna e affascinante si estende su oltre 30.000 metri quadrati di natura incontaminata. L’evento, che avrà inizio alle ore 20:00, trasporterà gli ospiti in un’atmosfera magica, dove eleganza e spettacolo si incontrano per creare un’esperienza unica e indimenticabile.Leggi tutta la notizia su bollicinevipNotizie su altre fonti
