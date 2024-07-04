White Dinner Water Show Villa ReNoir si trasforma in un sogno

Leggi tutta la notizia su bollicinevip

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024)siin unAnche quest’anno, inizia il conto alla rovescia per il2024, l’unico evento culinario acquatico al mondo, che si svolgerà in tre serate indimenticabili Questo straordinario appuntamento a, ideato dall’imprenditore Paolo Renis, è un’occasione imperdibile per chi desidera immergersi in un’esperienza esclusiva, in una location da favola. La, situata alle porte di Milano, offre il contesto perfetto per il2024. Questa struttura moderna e affascinante si estende su oltre 30.000 metri quadrati di natura incontaminata. L’evento, che avrà inizio alle ore 20:00, trasporterà gli ospiti in un’atmosfera magica, dove eleganza e spettacolo si incontrano per creare un’esperienza unica e indimenticabile.