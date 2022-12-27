The Hours | 20 anni dopo | storie di ordinaria infelicità

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di martedì 27 dicembre 2022) Nel film The, tratto nel 2002 dal romanzo di Michael Cunningham, si intrecciano ledi tre donne di epoche diverse impegnate a ridefinire la propria esistenza. La sagoma di una donna esce di casa, si inoltra a passo deciso nella campagna del Sussex e,essersi infilata delle pietre nelle tasche, si addentra nelle acque del fiume Ouse: un passol'altro, come una novella Ofelia, fin quando i flutti non si richiudono sopra di lei. Quella donna minuta e dai tratti spigolosi è Virginia Woolf; l'anno è il 1941 e la celebre scrittrice, sopraffatta dalle voci che si agitano nella sua mente, sceglie di concludere così la propria esistenza. L'incipit di The, così come il prologo del libro di Michael Cunningham, corrisponde al traguardo …