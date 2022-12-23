Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

XCMG Boosts Global Distribution Network with New Hungary Deal (Di venerdì 23 dicembre 2022) XUZHOU, China, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 XCMG (SHE: 000425), one of the world's largest construction machinery manufacturers, has expanded its Global Distribution Network by signing an agreement with PJ Machine Trade Hungary to provide local customers with equipment sales, rental and after-sales services including earth moving equipment, foundation equipment, mining equipment, and other construction equipment. This cooperation agreement will specifically help XCMG significantly to expand its European Distribution Network while accelerating its penetration of the markets in Hungary and neighboring countries. "I would like to extend my congratulations to PJ for becoming XCMG's ...
