Golf: Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas vincono The Match su Tiger Woods e Rory McIlroy (Di domenica 11 dicembre 2022) Si è tenuto questa notte The Match, appuntamento arrivato alla settima edizione e che, quest’anno, ha avuto un’inedita cornice d’illuminazione serale al Pelican Golf Club di Belleair, in Florida. Si è giocato sulla distanza delle dodici buche a coppie, con formato fourball (quattro palle: sono tutte in campo, porta il punto chi fa meno colpi). Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas si sono imposti su Rory McIlroy e Tiger Woods, con quest’ultimo grande atteso in virtù del ritorno dopo cinque mesi, per 3&2 ed è bastato arrivare alla decima buca, quella del decisivo putt di Spieth, per chiudere ogni discorso. Tiger è stato aiutato da una Golf car, per cui ha ottenuto ...Leggi su oasport
Golf - Jordan Smith vince il Portugal Masters. Edoardo Molinari quindicesimo e miglior italiano
Golf : Jordan Smith spettacolare al Portugal Masters 2022 - vince con -30 e infrange vari record! 15° Edoardo Molinari
Golf - DP World Tour : Jordan Smith tenta una nuova fuga al Portugal Masters - risalgono Molinari e Celli
Golf - DP World Tour 2022 : Jordan Smith in testa al Portugal Masters dopo il round d’esordio. Buon avvio di Renato Paratore
