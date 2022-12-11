Golf | Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas vincono The Match su Tiger Woods e Rory McIlroy

Leggi su oasport

(Di domenica 11 dicembre 2022) Si è tenuto questa notte The, appuntamento arrivato alla settima edizione e che, quest’anno, ha avuto un’inedita cornice d’illuminazione serale al PelicanClub di Belleair, in Florida. Si è giocato sulla distanza delle dodici buche a coppie, con formato fourball (quattro palle: sono tutte in campo, porta il punto chi fa meno colpi).si sono imposti su, con quest’ultimo grande atteso in virtù del ritorno dopo cinque mesi, per 3&2 ed è bastato arrivare alla decima buca, quella del decisivo putt di, per chiudere ogni discorso.è stato aiutato da unacar, per cui ha ottenuto ...