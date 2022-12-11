Sonic Super Teams - il gioco da tavolo - RecensioneMARCELL JACOBS PRESENTA LA SUA “ACADEMY” A DESENZANO DEL GARDA, UN ...Cipresso Toscano: una pianta senza tempo che contraddistingue la ...Arcane, VALORANT e League of Legends trionfano ai The Games Awards Destiny 2 - PINNACOLO DELL'OSSERVATRICEDiablo IV è disponibile per il reacquistoSPLATOON 3: LA BIG RUN È IN ARRIVOSYNCED entra in Open Beta il 10 dicembre THE LORDS OF THE FALLEN PRESENTA IL PRIMO GAMEPLAY Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order TrailerUltime Blog

Golf | Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas vincono The Match su Tiger Woods e Rory McIlroy

Golf: Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas vincono The Match su Tiger Woods e Rory McIlroy (Di domenica 11 dicembre 2022) Si è tenuto questa notte The Match, appuntamento arrivato alla settima edizione e che, quest’anno, ha avuto un’inedita cornice d’illuminazione serale al Pelican Golf Club di Belleair, in Florida. Si è giocato sulla distanza delle dodici buche a coppie, con formato fourball (quattro palle: sono tutte in campo, porta il punto chi fa meno colpi). Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas si sono imposti su Rory McIlroy e Tiger Woods, con quest’ultimo grande atteso in virtù del ritorno dopo cinque mesi, per 3&2 ed è bastato arrivare alla decima buca, quella del decisivo putt di Spieth, per chiudere ogni discorso. Tiger è stato aiutato da una Golf car, per cui ha ottenuto ...
Sfideranno gli americani Justin Thomas - Jordan Spieth, coppia collaudata sul green. Parte del ... La sfida si giocherà sulla distanza di 12 buche, con Woods che sarà autorizzato ad utilizzare una golf ...

Con lui Rory McIlroy contro Justin Thomas e Jordan Spieth nell'evento notturno sotto le luci al Pelican Golf Club nella periferia di Tampa, in Florida. 'Posso dire una cosa' , ha detto la leggenda ... Golf: Jordan Spieth e Justin Thomas vincono The Match su Tiger Woods e Rory McIlroy  OA Sport

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth took down the pairing of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy 3 and 2 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, thanks to a hot putter from JT. Woods opened the match with a ...

Tiger Woods returns to the golf course Saturday for the latest edition of The Match series alongside Rory McIlroy. The 15-time major champion and world No. 1 are set to take on Justin Thomas and ...
