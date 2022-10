Xiamen Airlines Wins APEX World Class award

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 27 ottobre 2022), China, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/On October 26th local time, Airline Passenger Experience Association () announced the winners of a number of differents including Five-Star Globalands. Rated as a Five-Star Global Airline for the third year in a row,was thrilled to win an even bigger, i.e.2023, the most eminent of alls. Seven other, including Emirates, Singaporeand Japan, wereed the same title.Distinctive Services Earned ...