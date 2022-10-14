I hacked your pc and email (Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) Le falle di alcuni sistemi portano a mail come quella che ci avete segnalato in tanti, e che anche io ho ricevuto su uno dei miei account. In pratica qualcuno è riuscito a entrare in possesso di password e username di alcuni servizi di posta, tra cui (nel mio caso) Fastweb, e sulla base di quei dati sta inviando a tutti gli indirizzi “bucati” una mail (che arriva dal nostro stesso indirizzo di posta) che comincia così: What happened here? About a few months ago, I gained access to your devices. I started tracking your online activity. I hacked into your computer and accessed your email: michelangeloYYYYYYY@fastwebnet.it. I would like to point out that I was able to log into your email easily. your password: XXXYYY Dopo averci informato ...Leggi su butac
