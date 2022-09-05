CCD is Number One on Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List (Di lunedì 5 settembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Leading Interior Design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) is ranked Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List, becoming the first Chinese Interior Design firm to take the top spot in the List's 45-year history. CCD's focus is on providing professional Interior Design and consulting services for high-end international hotel brands and bringing innovative Designs for forward-thinking clients. "CCD is unrelentingly committed to adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients. We not only seek innovation in Design but also explore deeper the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading Interior Design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) is ranked Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List, becoming the first Chinese Interior Design firm to take the top spot in the List's 45-year history. CCD's focus is on providing professional Interior Design and consulting services for high-end international hotel brands and bringing innovative Designs for forward-thinking clients. "CCD is unrelentingly committed to adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients. We not only seek innovation in Design but also explore deeper the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CCD is Number One on Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality ListSHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interior design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) is ranked Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 ...
Georgia moves to No. 1, Florida and Michigan jump in RJ's Week 2 Top 25 | Number One CFB ShowFOX Sports’ RJ Young presents his Top 25 rankings after Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. RJ has a new number one team after the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant win over the Oregon ducks. The ...
CCD NumberSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCD Number