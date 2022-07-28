Cellularline presenta le cuffie CRYSTAL e la linea ENJOY THE SUMMERGTA Online - The Criminal Enterprises ora disponibileTrailer Rinascita dei morti | Call of Duty: WarzoneCome fare per migliorare le proprie vendite e avere un'attività di ... Kone XP Air, nuovo mouse gaming con tecnologia Stellar WirelessNintendo fa tappa ad Aquafan con i migliori videogame dell'estateBlooming of Matricaria, il DLC 2 di SWORD ART ONLINE ALICIZATION ...Aurora Collection di Logitech G - una nuova era del Gaming È in arrivo Z9K, il nuovo TV Mini LED 8K di SonyKingston svela i dispositivi che non possono mancare per agostoUltime Blog

CGTN | 20th CPC National Congress to set China' s main tasks in next 5 years

CGTN 20th
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), scheduled for the second half of this year, will look ahead to China's two-stage development plan toward the middle of the 21st century and outline strategic tasks in the next five years in particular. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials, held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Beijing in preparation for the key Party Congress. The CPC drew up a two-stage development plan for the period from 2020 to the middle of this century at its 19th National ...
