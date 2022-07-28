CGTN: 20th CPC National Congress to set China's main tasks in next 5 years (Di giovedì 28 luglio 2022) BEIJING, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), scheduled for the second half of this year, will look ahead to China's two-stage development plan toward the middle of the 21st century and outline strategic tasks in the next five years in particular. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a workshop for provincial and ministerial officials, held from Tuesday to Wednesday in Beijing in preparation for the key Party Congress. The CPC drew up a two-stage development plan for the period from 2020 to the middle of this century at its 19th National ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
