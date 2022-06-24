Zoomlion Carries Forward Its International Market Development with Localization Strategy and Diversified Logistics (Di venerdì 24 giugno 2022) CHANGSHA, CHINA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK), a leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, has reported a 51.05 percent year-on-year growth of overseas sales in 2021, further expanding its business Development in the International Market with key emphasis on promoting Localization Strategy and Diversified International Logistics solutions. Zoomlion is committed to provide high-quality machinery products to support infrastructure constructions in the overseas Market, and has participated in a series of high-profile projects including the N'Djamena Stadium in Chad ...Leggi su iltempo
