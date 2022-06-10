Gedeon Richter: Benzodiazepines had no additive effects to cariprazine's efficacy, neither on total symptoms, nor on hostility; cariprazine with and without benzodiazepine was significantly better than corresponding placebo in improving acute schizophrenia (Di venerdì 10 giugno 2022) - BUDAPEST, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Between the 4-7th of June 2022, during the 30th Annual Meeting of the European Psychiatric Association (EPA), which was organized virtually, new analyses of cariprazine studies of schizophrenia were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. In the oral communication by Professor Christoph U. Correll, it was shown that benzodiazepines had no additive effects to cariprazine's efficacy, neither on total symptoms, nor on hostility. Additionally, two scientific posters demonstrated that cariprazine is a promising treatment option for chronic ...Leggi su iltempo
