Adecco group attains full ownership of AKKA Technologies

Adecco group
ZURICH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss ...

Adecco group attains full ownership of AKKA Technologies

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange RESULTS OF THE SQUEEZE-OUT BID FOR AKKA Technologies – DELISTING The Adecco group announces today that during the acceptance period of the squeeze-out bid for AKKA Technologies, 604,672 shares (representing 5.89% of the shares to which the bid relates) were tendered. All securities not tendered in the squeeze-out are deemed to have been transferred to the Adecco group via its wholly owned subsidiary Modis, with consignment of the required funds to pay the bid price for these securities at the Deposit and Consignment Office. As such, Modis will acquire all shares and convertible bonds in AKKA. The payment of the squeeze-out ...
twitterImille10 : Denis Machuel è stato nominato nuovo Chief Executive Officer nel Gruppo Adecco, un'agenzia multinazionale di selezi… - AdeccoGroupITA : Il nostro Gruppo ha annunciato la nomina di Denis Machuel a prossimo Global Chief Executive Officer, che succederà… -

Le Conserve della Nonna in viaggio lungo l'Italia delle sagre. Al via il tour "Segui la Nonna!"

Tra i grandi brand che hanno scelto Btrees ci sono Gruppo Fini, Banca Sella, Fabrick, Brooksfield, Phyd - Adecco Group, Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia, Fintech District e molti altri. Crediti ...

Denis Machuel nominato CEO di The Adecco Group - Primaonline

... tra cui CEO di due unità di business dell'azienda, nonché group chief digital officer. Prima di ... Jean - Christophe Deslarzes, presidente del Gruppo Adecco, ha commentato: 'Dopo un'attenta ricerca e ... Denis Machuel nominato CEO di The Adecco Group  Primaonline

L'a.d. di Adecco inaugurerà

E’ prevista per lunedì prossimo, 16 maggio, alle ore 18, l’inaugurazione della nuova filiale Adecco di Cremona, in via Eridano 4. Per l’occasione sarà presente l’amministratore delegato di Adecco, soc ...

Denis Machuel Ceo, svolta al Gruppo Adecco

Succederà ad Alain Dehaze il 1° luglio 2022. Machuel, 58 anni, è un manager di livello internazionale di grande e comprovata esperienza.
