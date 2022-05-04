Performio Expands Executive Bench with CRO and CTO Hires

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 4 maggio 2022) IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the leading enterprise-grade sales commission software solution, has announced that it has expanded itsteamthe addition of two seasoned softwares, Neil Graham, Chief Revenue Officer, and Dmitri Korablev, Chief Technology Officer. "We are delighted to welcome two experienced leaders to theteam," said Grayson Morris, CEO,. "Neil's proven track record of building high performing sales teams and scaling successful software companies is exactly the kind of leadership thatwill benefit from as we enter this next phase of growth. In addition, Dmitri's deep technical background, experience managing large distributed global engineering and ...