“The Strategy of Denial”. Giovedì 10/02 LIVE su Formiche (Di venerdì 4 febbraio 2022) Giovedì 10 febbraio, alle h. 15.00 LIVE su Formiche.net e sulla pagina Facebook di Formiche, la presentazione di “The Strategy of Denial” (Yale University Press), l’ultimo libro di Elbridge Colby, analista americano e presidente della Marathon Initiative, già sottosegretario alla Difesa dell’amministrazione Trump e tra i più noti strateghi americani. Sarà con noi, insieme all’autore, Marta Dassù, vicepresidente dell’Aspen Institute, già viceministro degli Esteri, membro del gruppo degli esperti NATO sul futuro dell’Alleanza atlantica. “The Strategy of Denial” (“La strategia del rifiuto”) è un ritratto inedito di come siano cambiate negli ultimi anni le priorità strategiche degli Stati Uniti alla luce della sfida con la superpotenza cinese (leggi qui ...Leggi su formiche
