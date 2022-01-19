CTEK 'CS ONE' NAMED AUTO EXPRESS BEST BUY (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) VIKMANSHYTTAN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The CS ONE battery charger from CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has been NAMED the No.1 BEST Buy battery charger by the UK's biggest selling motoring magazine, AUTO EXPRESS. Following a series of rigorous tests, conducted by AUTO EXPRESS against a gruelling 80 point checklist, the CTEK CS ONE came out on top with a five star BEST Buy rating. At the heart of the tests, AUTO EXPRESS timed how long each unit took to get from a flat battery to 80 per cent charge, at which point a vehicle should be able to start. They also evaluated how each device charged, and from how low; checked for sparks during misuse and EMC ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CTEK launches a revolutionary new battery charger and maintainer, with APTO technologyJon Lind, CEO from CTEK said "We are really excited to be launching the CTEK CS ONE product, that takes a whole new, revolutionary approach to battery care. We were the first to market with smart ...
CynergisTek Ready for Cyber Insurance Demands on Healthcare... Texas-(BUSINESS WIRE)- $CTEK #PAM - CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity ... One of the numerous requirements is for organizations to implement and run a PAM tool that will ...
Nuovo Ctek Njord Go per veicoli elettrici: intelligente, portatile e facile da usare Gripdetective
CTEK 'CS ONE' NAMED AUTO EXPRESS BEST BUYThe CS ONE battery charger from CTEK, the leading global brand in vehicle charging solutions, has been named the No.1 Best Buy battery charger by the UK's biggest selling motoring magazine, Auto ...
Optimal Operation of E-Cars in Sub-Zero TemperaturesJanuary usually brings with it freezing cold days. For the batteries of electric cars, this means less power because the batteries discharge faster. With the practical tips from charging solution ...
