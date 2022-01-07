LCS Lock In, TSM scenderà in campo con il team Academy: una scelta dettata dal Covid-19 (Di venerdì 7 gennaio 2022) TSM ha deciso di utilizzare il suo team Academy di League of Legends in occasione del torneo LCS Lock In di quest’anno. Ad annunciarlo è stata la stessa organizzazione di esports, che ha spiegato di aver fatto questa scelta in seguito alle problematiche relative alla pandemia di Covid-19 che impedisce ai membri del team di allenarsi nella maniera giusta. Inoltre, le restrizioni sui viaggi hanno reso difficile l’arrivo a Los Angeles dei nuovi acquisti Keaiduo e Shenyi in tempo per l’inizio del torneo LCS Lock In. Roster update ahead of the LCS Lock In. pic.twitter.com/YeU02nSMIp — TSM FTX (@TSM) January 6, 2022 L’ipotesi era quella di mettere in campo un roster combinato con giocatori della LCS e altri dell’Academy, ...Leggi su esports247
