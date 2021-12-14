Fingerpaint Acquires London-Based Data and Analytics Firm Engage, Solidifying Its Global Footprint (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) The acquisition will bolster Fingerpaint's omnichannel offering, Data and Analytics capabilities, and Global presence. SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and London, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Fingerpaint, biopharma's Global commercialization partner for Analytics-enabled integrated solutions, announced it acquired Engage, a London-Based, award-winning, Data and Analytics–enabled healthcare marketing Firm. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Engage will expand Fingerpaint's European Footprint and complement the company's current Data and Analytics ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Fingerpaint, biopharma's Global commercialization partner for Analytics-enabled integrated solutions, announced it acquired Engage, a London-Based, award-winning, Data and Analytics–enabled healthcare marketing Firm. Details of the transaction were not disclosed. Engage will expand Fingerpaint's European Footprint and complement the company's current Data and Analytics ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Fingerpaint Acquires
Fingerpaint Acquires London-Based Data and Analytics Firm Engage, Solidifying Its Global FootprintThe acquisition will bolster Fingerpaint's omnichannel offering, data and analytics capabilities, and global presence. SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. and ...
Fingerpaint Acquires MedThinkSARATOGA SPRINGS — Fingerpaint, biopharma’s global commercialization partner for analytics-enabled integrated solutions, announced that it has acquired MedThink, a North Carolina-based company that ...
Fingerpaint AcquiresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fingerpaint Acquires