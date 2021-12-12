UFC 269, Amanda Nunes detronizzata da Julianna Pena. E Oliveira si conferma campione contro Poirier (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Per una brasiliana (Amanda Nunes) che cade clamorosamente contro la venezuelana Julianna Pena, c’è un brasiliano (Charles Oliveira) che si conferma campione contro il favorito Dustin Poirier. Ma la nottata di UFC 269 sarà ricordata soprattutto per la caduta dal trono della ‘leonessa’ Nunes che perde il titolo dei pesi gallo contro Julianna Pena in un combattimento che è già storia per le arti marziali miste. Scambi in piedi, con la Nunes sorridente e sicura di sé, successivamente il combattimento si sposta a terra con la Pena che difende ogni tentativo di strangolamento dell’avversaria. Nella seconda ripresa la ...Leggi su sportface
Advertising
valeriabarcia : RT @EliteSportsTaIk: INSANE ???? (VIDEO) - IamDreMaL : RT @EliteSportsTaIk: INSANE ???? (VIDEO) - wagz_5 : RT @EliteSportsTaIk: INSANE ???? (VIDEO) - zachparrish33 : RT @EliteSportsTaIk: INSANE ???? (VIDEO) - ThermaFrost : RT @EliteSportsTaIk: INSANE ???? (VIDEO) -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UFC 269
UFC 269, Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier stanotte in tv: data, orario, streamingCharles Oliveira contro Dustin Poirier in UFC 269. Uno degli eventi dell'anno è pronto ad entrare nel vivo nella notte tra sabato 11 e domenica 12 dicembre: alle 04:00 avrà inizio la card 269 che metterà di fronte Oliveira e Poirier per il ...
UFC® AND TIMEX® ANNOUNCE MAJOR GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP AND LICENSING PARTNERSHIPMost notably, Timex will become the presenting partner of UFC's in - broadcast fight clock at all UFC Pay - Per - View events, starting with UFC 269: OLIVEIRA vs POIRIER on Saturday, December 11, and ...
- UFC 269, CHARLES OLIVEIRA vs Dustin POIRIER STANOTTE in tv: ORARIO, STREAMING Sportface.it
- UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier a Las Vegas, domenica 12 dicembre in diretta su Dazn Blasting News Italia
- UFC 269: Oliveira e Poirier sono pronti alla battaglia Periodico Daily - Notizie
- UFC 269 | Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier in tv | data | orario e streaming Zazoom Blog
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
UFC 269 results: Tai Tuivasa swarms Augusto Sakai for brutal knockout, does signature shoeyLAS VEGAS – Tai Tuivasa ’s latest win streak continues in style. The fan-favorite UFC heavyweight put away Augusto Sakai to extend his winning streak to four in a row at Saturday’s UFC 269. Tuivasa ...
UFC 269 results: Sean O'Malley runs through Raulian Paiva for first-round TKO to open PPVSean O'Malley kept things concise against Raulian Paiva with a first-round TKO win to open up the PPV portion of UFC 269. Fight fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas were firmly behind "Suga" as he ...
UFC 269Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : UFC 269