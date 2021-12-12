NACON: DUE NUOVI TRAILER PER STEELRISING E IL SIGNORE DEGLI ANELLI: ...Strictly Limited Games apre i pre-order per Rising Hell Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri nuovo trailerFrogger in Toy Town: nuova modalità basata sul game show di PeacockSmartphone in Italia: numero di dispositivi superiore alla popolazioneELDEN RING: L'ETÀ DEGLI DEI - LA STORIA DELL'INTERREGNOSPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME | TUTTI GLI ACCESSORI PER CELEBRARE IL FILMLaser League: World Arena Free to PlayJust Dance 2022 Celebra La Korean WaveTeufel: lanciate le nuove edizioni delle cuffie REAL BLUE NCUltime Blog

UFC 269 | Amanda Nunes detronizzata da Julianna Pena E Oliveira si conferma campione contro Poirier

Per una brasiliana (Amanda Nunes) che cade clamorosamente contro la venezuelana Julianna Pena, c’è un ...

UFC 269, Amanda Nunes detronizzata da Julianna Pena. E Oliveira si conferma campione contro Poirier (Di domenica 12 dicembre 2021) Per una brasiliana (Amanda Nunes) che cade clamorosamente contro la venezuelana Julianna Pena, c’è un brasiliano (Charles Oliveira) che si conferma campione contro il favorito Dustin Poirier. Ma la nottata di UFC 269 sarà ricordata soprattutto per la caduta dal trono della ‘leonessa’ Nunes che perde il titolo dei pesi gallo contro Julianna Pena in un combattimento che è già storia per le arti marziali miste. Scambi in piedi, con la Nunes sorridente e sicura di sé, successivamente il combattimento si sposta a terra con la Pena che difende ogni tentativo di strangolamento dell’avversaria. Nella seconda ripresa la ...
