tZERO ATS Approved to Support Clearing & Settlement for Its Securities Trading Platform

... a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that its ... It ...

tZERO ATS Approved to Support Clearing & Settlement for Its Securities Trading Platform (Di mercoledì 20 ottobre 2021) ... a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that its ... It will also Support NMS Securities, which are public Securities that trade on national exchanges. As ...
About tZERO ATS tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker - dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/ . Digital ...

MarketSpace Capital and DigiShares Partner to Tokenize A 250 - Unit Active Older Adult Housing Development in Dallas, Texas.

Subject to legal and regulatory due diligence and securities law considerations, MarketSpace Capital expects the digital securities to become tradable on the tZero ATS . DigiShares CEO, Claus ...
