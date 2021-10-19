ARCANE: il promo episodio potrà essere trasmesso su TwitchCall of Duty: Mobile Stagione 9: Nightmare segna il ritorno di Undead ...A Plague Tale: Innocence per PS5 e Xbox Series X versioni fisiche ...Trust amplia la sua line-up gaming: con tre prodotti dal design ...Riders Republic in prova dal 21 al 27 ottobreFALLOUT 76 - Giornata delle Bombe e Halloween in arrivoELDEN RING - Annunciato il Closed Network TestApex Legends presenta la nuova leggenda: AshNASCE LA FERRARI MOBILE ESPORTS SERIES GRAZIE A REAL RACING 3Wiko Power U30 128GB Edizione Speciale disponibileUltime Blog

UBBF 2021 | Network Infrastructure Construction Fuels Industry Development -- A New Consensus

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), jointly hosted by ...

zazoom
Commenta
UBBF 2021: Network Infrastructure Construction Fuels Industry Development -- A New Consensus (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), jointly hosted by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, officially opened today in Dubai. As the world's largest summit in the fixed Network field, this year's UBBF focuses on the theme "Extend Connectivity, Drive Growth". At the event, leading global operators and equipment vendors exchanged ideas on a wide array of topics — including Network Infrastructure Construction, regional digital economy, successful solution application, and expansion of Industry growth space. They also shared best practices and discussed how to deepen business cooperation. This year's UBBF takes place over two days, during which several keynote speeches and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterGazzetta5G : RT @HuaweiItalia: Segui con noi l’Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, l’evento più importante a livello globale nell’ambito delle reti a banda ultr… - UnaTecnologia : RT @HuaweiItalia: Segui con noi l’Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, l’evento più importante a livello globale nell’ambito delle reti a banda ultr… - HuaweiItalia : Segui con noi l’Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, l’evento più importante a livello globale nell’ambito delle reti a band… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UBBF 2021

Huawei: "Con le nostre soluzioni telco non più dumb...  CorCom
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : UBBF 2021
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : UBBF 2021 UBBF 2021 Network Infrastructure Construction