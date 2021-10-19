UBBF 2021: Network Infrastructure Construction Fuels Industry Development -- A New Consensus (Di martedì 19 ottobre 2021) DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), jointly hosted by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, officially opened today in Dubai. As the world's largest summit in the fixed Network field, this year's UBBF focuses on the theme "Extend Connectivity, Drive Growth". At the event, leading global operators and equipment vendors exchanged ideas on a wide array of topics — including Network Infrastructure Construction, regional digital economy, successful solution application, and expansion of Industry growth space. They also shared best practices and discussed how to deepen business cooperation. This year's UBBF takes place over two days, during which several keynote speeches and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2021), jointly hosted by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, officially opened today in Dubai. As the world's largest summit in the fixed Network field, this year's UBBF focuses on the theme "Extend Connectivity, Drive Growth". At the event, leading global operators and equipment vendors exchanged ideas on a wide array of topics — including Network Infrastructure Construction, regional digital economy, successful solution application, and expansion of Industry growth space. They also shared best practices and discussed how to deepen business cooperation. This year's UBBF takes place over two days, during which several keynote speeches and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Gazzetta5G : RT @HuaweiItalia: Segui con noi l’Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, l’evento più importante a livello globale nell’ambito delle reti a banda ultr… - UnaTecnologia : RT @HuaweiItalia: Segui con noi l’Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, l’evento più importante a livello globale nell’ambito delle reti a banda ultr… - HuaweiItalia : Segui con noi l’Ultra-Broadband Forum 2021, l’evento più importante a livello globale nell’ambito delle reti a band… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : UBBF 2021Huawei: "Con le nostre soluzioni telco non più dumb... CorCom
UBBF 2021Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : UBBF 2021