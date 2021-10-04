Messika By Kate Moss Fashion Show, October 3rd 2021 (Di lunedì 4 ottobre 2021) Fashion Show, when High Jewelry celebrates Fashion PARIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The historic venue Ritz Paris hosted the meeting of Valérie Messika and Kate Moss, on Sunday, October 3, in its gardens - the first High Jewelry Fashion Show of the Messika house. This event marks the high point of the collaboration between the designer and the iconic top model. For this unique Fashion Show, Valérie Messika and Kate Moss welcomed friends and celebrities who have marked the history of the house such as Cardi B - victorious in Messika Paris at the Grammy Awards 2019; Toni Garrn, wearing
