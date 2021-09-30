CGTN 'Media Challengers' finals conclude, attracting global Gen Z (Di giovedì 30 settembre 2021) BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CGTN's global recruitment campaign "The Media Challengers" held its finals on Tuesday in the city of Sanya, south China'sHainan Province. Altogether 24 finalists, including remote overseas candidates, gathered to participate in live competitions and the most important event of the contest: the final ceremony. The members of four teams, which respectively headed to the cities of Shanghai, Wuhan, Xi'an, as well as the Puzhehei scenic area in Yunnan Province for the reality show competition, displayed a multitude of Media skills in the semi-finals. In the finals, the candidates not only presented their fine video works, but also battled in several "final challenges," including a speaking challenge, a debate, and a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
