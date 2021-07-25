Incendi Sardegna : Rogo nell'Oristanese e case evacuateMeghan Markle e l'imbarazzante partecipazione al Grande Fratello VipTokyo 2020 : l'Italia batte la RussiaJuventus, il punto sulle cessioni Demiral indiziato a partireIl vaccino COVID-19 che raccomandano per i bambiniCotton Reboot Recensione PS4Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition Recensione PS4RED SOLSTICE 2: SURVIVORS - DISPONIBILE LA DEMO GRATUITAFarming Simulator 22: i primi video di gameplayBANDAI NAMCO presenta DreamHack BeyondUltime Blog

The FTC Votes Unanimously to Enforce Right to Repair - WIRED

The commission said today it would investigate Repair restrictions both as potential violations of ...

The FTC Votes Unanimously to Enforce Right to Repair - WIRED (Di domenica 25 luglio 2021) The commission said today it would investigate Repair restrictions both as potential violations of antitrust laws and from a consumer protection angle. The FTC is also encouraging the public to ...
Source : https://www.wired.com/story/ftc - votes - to - enforce - right - to - repair/ The FTC Votes Unanimously to Enforce Right to Repair During an open commission meeting Wednesday, the Federal ...

Diritto alla riparazione: nuova stretta negli Stati Uniti per tutelare i consumatori

La FTC vota all'unanimità per intensificare l'applicazione delle norme che impongono ai produttori di garantire il diritto alla riparazione ...

La FTC vuole limitare le restrizioni illegali sulle riparazioni

La Federal Trade Commission degli Stati Uniti ha annunciato che porterà avanti una serie di azioni per assicurare il diritto alla riparazione agli utenti.
