Infosys to establish Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart for the Automotive Sector

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) - 'and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG' will deliver transformation at scale with a focus on decarbonization - As part of the strategic partnership betweenand Daimler, thewill support the Germancompany on its datatransformation journey to hybrid cloud, Germany, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/(NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generationservices and consulting, today announced the launch of its...