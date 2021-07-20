Incontra Seer, la nuova leggenda di Apex in Storie di Frontiera – ...Ecovacs Deebot N8+ : Pulizia completa ed automatica della casaLa Salute di Livenza : Corpo di un uomo è stato trovato in un canaleUomini e Donne : Per Ida Platano è sempre stato tutto vero e ...Jesolana, morto in un incidente Tiziano Masiero : aveva 23 anniFederico Chiesa scatenato... il video in discotecaIl bikini fluo di Elisabetta Canalis fa impazzire i fanCome trovare le immagini dei prodotti per il negozio eCommerceVIVI IL BRIVIDO DELLA PISTA IN CODEMASTERS(R) F1(R) 2021, CHE DEBUTTA ...Irina Shayk in piazza per festeggiare Euro 2020... nessuno la ...Ultime Blog

Infosys to establish Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart for the Automotive Sector

- 'Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG' will deliver transformation at scale with a focus ...

Infosys to establish Digital Technology and Innovation Center in Stuttgart for the Automotive Sector (Di martedì 20 luglio 2021) - 'Infosys Automotive and Mobility GmbH & Co. KG' will deliver transformation at scale with a focus on decarbonization  - As part of the strategic partnership between Infosys and Daimler, the Center will support the German Automotive company on its data Center transformation journey to hybrid cloud Stuttgart, Germany, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of its Automotive ...
Infosys will also establish a robust, state - of - the - art Business Process Management (BPM) service in ArcelorMittal Europe's Business Center of Excellence (BCoE) shared services center. The ...

...customer - focus" Infosys currently partners with leading Nordic corporations to increase localization to establish Northern Europe as a growth engine for the region. Earlier this year, Infosys was ...
