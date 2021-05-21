CGTNChina makes new pledges to help developing countries defeat COVID - 19 (Di venerdì 21 maggio 2021) "Today, the problem of uneven vaccination has become more acute." More than 1.1 billion COVID - 19 ... China has supplied 300 million doses of vaccines to the world; it has provided free vaccines to ...Leggi su adnkronos
CGTNChina makes new pledges to help developing countries defeat COVID - 19... tide over this trying time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly reject any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus." https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021 - 05 - 21/China - makes - ...
CGTN | China to prioritize conservation in its water diversion project Zazoom Blog
CGTN:China makes new pledges to help developing countries defeat COVID-19BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China on Friday announced several new measures to help developing countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its ...
CGTN: China’s promises matter – it delivers on its commitmentsBEIJING, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 years ago, Confucius said "Yan Bi Xin Xing Bi Guo," which means "one must be true to their word and ...
