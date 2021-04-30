Green Plains Announces Additional Locations for World' s Largest Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project

(Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) (NASDAQ:GPRE), today announced that all four of its Nebraska biorefineries and its Shenandoah, Iowa biorefinery have entered into a long termofftake agreement with SummitSolutions, a ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Green Plains

Egitto Today News

Midwest pipeline expanding into Nebraska and Southwest Iowa, facilitating the addition of fivebiorefineriescommitted an additional 424 million gallons of annual capacity from its Shenandoah, Iowa and four Nebraska locations to the carbon pipeline network Total ...S.)Inc. (U. S.) Enviva (U. S.) Enerkem (Canada) POET (U. S.) Drax Group (U. S.) Pacific BioEnergy Corp (Canada) EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany) MVV Energie AG (Germany) Ameresco, Inc. (U. S.