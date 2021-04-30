Green Plains Announces Additional Locations for World's Largest Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) (NASDAQ:GPRE), today announced that all four of its Nebraska biorefineries and its Shenandoah, Iowa biorefinery have entered into a long term Carbon offtake agreement with Summit Carbon Solutions, a ...Leggi su padovanews
