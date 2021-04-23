Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaos (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) Rome, APR 23 - The EFI association representing Italian funeral directors has filed a complaint to Criminal prosecutors in Rome over the chaos regarding burials in the capital, sources said on Friday. ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaosROME, APR 23 - The EFI association representing Italian funeral directors has filed a complaint to criminal prosecutors in Rome over the chaos regarding burials in the capital, sources said on Friday. Thousands of corpses are waiting to be laid to rest or cremated in the city. AMA, the ...
Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaos
ROME, APR 23 - The EFI association representing Italian funeral directors has filed a complaint to criminal prosecutors in Rome over the chaos regarding burials in the capital, sources said on Friday.
