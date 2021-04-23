Criminal complaint presented over Rome burial chaos

Advertising

ShootersykEku : #5S al Potere, c'è più gente nelle fosse comuni che in strada...ahahahah -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Criminal complaint

ROME, APR 23 - The EFI association representing Italian funeral directors has filed atoprosecutors in Rome over the chaos regarding burials in the capital, sources said on Friday. Thousands of corpses are waiting to be laid to rest or cremated in the city. AMA, the ...They filed awith Carabinieri police a few days ago, Corriere Romagna reported. In ... It stressed that civil andcases regarding alleged mistreatment "ended with rulings in favour of ...ROME, APR 23 - The EFI association representing Italian funeral directors has filed a complaint to criminal prosecutors in Rome over the chaos regarding burials in the capital, sources said on Friday.