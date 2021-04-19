CGTN: Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) - BEIJING, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tianshan Mountains, stretching for thousands of miles across China's northwestern frontier, divides the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in half – the relatively affluent north and the less developed south. For some time, people in the south with a bigger ethnic minority population didn't understand the rapid development in the north while those in the north lacked accurate views of the south, let alone people from outside the region. After decades of development and interaction, people from both sides of the Mountains became acquainted with each other. Mountains are physical boundaries that can be crossed, but "a dose of prejudice comes from the Mountains in our mind that prevent us from seeing the truth," according to Han Bin, director of the documentary ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang
Presentata 'Our Song', brano finale del documentario"Beyond the Mountains " Life in Xinjiang"... brano finale dello straordinario documentario sulla vita nel Xinjiang "Beyond the Mountains " Life ...tutto il proprio amore per una vita migliore! Il documentario verrà trasmesso in anteprima su CGTN ...
