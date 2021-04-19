CGTN | Beyond the Mountains | Life in Xinjiang

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) - BEIJING, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/Tianshan, stretching for thousands of miles across China's northwestern frontier, divides theUygur Autonomous Region in half – the relatively affluent north and the less developed south. For some time, people in the south with a bigger ethnic minority population didn't understand the rapid development in the north while those in the north lacked accurate views of the south, let alone people from outside the region. After decades of development and interaction, people from both sides of thebecame acquainted with each other.are physical boundaries that can be crossed, but "a dose of prejudice comes from thein our mind that prevent us from seeing the truth," according to Han Bin, director of the documentary ...