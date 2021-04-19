Tutto sullo streaming digitale: piattaforme, utilizzi e novità onlineCarmela Fiorentino : Chi era la collaboratrice di Domenica In morta ...Le vendite online per il Covid-19 : Allarme per 70mila negozi e ...Covid-19 : A rischio rinnovo patto AstraZenecaRisultati Serie A 31.ma giornata : Atalanta batte e sorpassa la ...Formula 1 : Max Verstappen trionfa a ImolaNavalny, Unione Europea chiede alla Russia la liberazione immediataCoronavirus contagi in calo,12.694 ma 251 morti : Siamo a quota 15 ...D-Link router DIR-X1560 wi-fi 6 RecensioneCasa unica del malato : Adesso il medico di famiglia rischia di ...

CGTN | Beyond the Mountains | Life in Xinjiang

- BEIJING, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianshan Mountains, stretching for thousands of miles across ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGTN: Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang (Di lunedì 19 aprile 2021) - BEIJING, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Tianshan Mountains, stretching for thousands of miles across China's northwestern frontier, divides the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in half – the relatively affluent north and the less developed south. For some time, people in the south with a bigger ethnic minority population didn't understand the rapid development in the north while those in the north lacked accurate views of the south, let alone people from outside the region. After decades of development and interaction, people from both sides of the Mountains became acquainted with each other. Mountains are physical boundaries that can be crossed, but "a dose of prejudice comes from the Mountains in our mind that prevent us from seeing the truth," according to Han Bin, director of the documentary ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGTN Beyond

CGTN: Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang

...//www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWyT3CLu3do Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489929/CGTN_Beyond_the_Mountains_Life_in_Xinjiang.jpg

Presentata 'Our Song', brano finale del documentario"Beyond the Mountains " Life in Xinjiang"

... brano finale dello straordinario documentario sulla vita nel Xinjiang "Beyond the Mountains " Life ...tutto il proprio amore per una vita migliore! Il documentario verrà trasmesso in anteprima su CGTN ...

CGTN: Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang

BEIJING, April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianshan Mountains, stretching for thousands of miles across China's northwestern frontier, divides the Xinjiang ...

CGTN: Leading With Action: China in the Fight for Carbon-Neutral Future

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005435/en/ Under this circumstance, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Em ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGTN Beyond
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGTN Beyond CGTN Beyond Mountains Life Xinjiang