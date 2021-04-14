GTC 2021: Unity ora supporta NVIDIA DLSSIntelligenza Artificiale e Machine Learning al servizio di tutti i ...Mass Effect Legendary Edition – Bioware illustra i miglioramenti ...Xperia 1 III e Xperia 5 III: teleobiettivo variabile, display 4K HDR ...Blizzard Arcade Collection fa il salto di qualità: due nuovi giochi e ...Nuovo Xperia 10 III: elegante, potente e 5G Call of Duty: Mobile offre un’avventura virtuale a Tokyo il 17 aprileRoland-Garros eSeries torna per la quarta edizione Red Dead Online: Vivi avventure ai margini della frontiera!Nintendo: nuovo colore per Switch Lite

Otodata Technologies USA Announces the Acquisition of Wise Telemetry

A great opportunity for Otodata to continue expanding their product offering MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 ...

Otodata Technologies USA Announces the Acquisition of Wise Telemetry

Otodata Technologies USA ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Wise Telemetry, a leading provider of remote monitoring devices and services for the industrial gas industry. Founded in 2008, Otodata designs, develops, and manufactures market leading remote level monitoring products and Technologies for a variety of industries. Otodata's unique monitoring software that accompanies the hardware, allows users to monitor their tanks remotely, providing insightful, real-time data to drive asset and labor productivity in their business. "We are so pleased to be working with the Wise ...
