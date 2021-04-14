Otodata Technologies USA Announces the Acquisition of Wise Telemetry (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) A great opportunity for Otodata to continue expanding their product offering MONTREAL, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Otodata Technologies USA ("Otodata") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Wise Telemetry, a leading provider of remote monitoring devices and services for the industrial gas industry. Founded in 2008, Otodata designs, develops, and manufactures market leading remote level monitoring products and Technologies for a variety of industries. Otodata's unique monitoring software that accompanies the hardware, allows users to monitor their tanks remotely, providing insightful, real-time data to drive asset and labor productivity in their business. "We are so pleased to be working with the Wise ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
