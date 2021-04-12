Rivarolo Canavese : Quattro omicidi e un tentativo di suicidioScoppia la passione all' Isola dei Famosi 2021?I TV roll-up LG sono disponibili per il preordineDivina Misericordia. Dove Vedere la Messa Domenica 11 Aprile 2021Emilio Fede ricoverato a Milano non è in graveKnockout City Cross Play Beta InfographicGWENT arriva su Mac con Apple M1É morto il Principe Filippo : Ci ha lasciati all’età di 99 anniEsports che passione!Mi Academy App più ricca con contenuti di training per Android

Huion Unveils Inspiroy H420X | H580X | and H610X | Tenth Anniversary Special Edition to Empower Every Artist Around the World

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the Tenth Anniversary, Huion announced ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huion Unveils Inspiroy H420X, H580X, and H610X: Tenth Anniversary Special Edition to Empower Every Artist Around the World (Di lunedì 12 aprile 2021) SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

To celebrate the Tenth Anniversary, Huion announced three pen tablets of its Inspiroy series today, which are H420X, H580X, and H610X respectively. Available in three sizes, these pen tablets are built to meet more creative needs of different users as well as provide them with comfortable and natural drawing experience.   Inheritance of the classics Over the past ten years, Huion has introduced a great number of products that have facilitated the creations of users Around the World. As the successor products of Huion's most popular pen tablets, H420X, H580X, and H610X feature the same advanced input ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huion Unveils
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huion Unveils Huion Unveils Inspiroy H420X H580X