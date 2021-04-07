XELS, an eco-conscious blockchain platform for buying and trading carbon credits, lists on Bittrex Global (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Startup to provide businesses and individuals with access to a decentralized carbon market that's intuitive, transparent, and free of fraud. TOKYO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
XELS, a startup that's tackling climate change by increasing participation and transparency in carbon markets, listed its eponymous XELS token on Bittrex Global today. XELS will provide both businesses and individuals access to a blockchain-based carbon offset platform, initially focused on tokenized voluntary carbon offset credits. These credits are increasingly attractive to companies that want to show consumers they're serious about reducing their carbon footprint. Since the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
