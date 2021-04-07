Red Dead Online: Bonus e Ricompense per NaturalistiArriva la stagione 2021 del FIA Certified Gran Turismo ChampionshipE3 2021 solo digitale dal 12 e il 15 giugnoOverwatch: dimezzato il tempo di risposta grazie a NVIDIA ReflexInizia oggi il Mi Fan Festival 2021BRAVIA CORE: intrattenimento cinematografico con le TV Sony BRAVIA XR A maggio TV BRAVIA XR X90J Full Array LED e intelligenza cognitivaCoronavirus, ultime notizie sul Covid-19 di oggi martedì 6 aprileFalsità dei giornali su di me! La lettera di Giuseppe ConteCovid su pulsanti e maniglie : Il virus viaggia su bus e treni a Roma

XELS | an eco-conscious blockchain platform for buying and trading carbon credits | lists on Bittrex Global

Startup to provide businesses and individuals with access to a decentralized carbon market that's ...

XELS, an eco-conscious blockchain platform for buying and trading carbon credits, lists on Bittrex Global (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Startup to provide businesses and individuals with access to a decentralized carbon market that's intuitive, transparent, and free of fraud. TOKYO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/

XELS, a startup that's tackling climate change by increasing participation and transparency in carbon markets, listed its eponymous XELS token on Bittrex Global today. XELS will provide both businesses and individuals access to a blockchain-based carbon offset platform, initially focused on tokenized voluntary carbon offset credits. These credits are increasingly attractive to companies that want to show consumers they're serious about reducing their carbon footprint. Since the ...
