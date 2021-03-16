Covid-19 : Vaccinazioni ai dipendenti Tim, Enel, PosteAvira presenta il nuovo Avira Security per MacXbox Series X|S: da oggi FPS Boost per cinque titoli BethesdaLOGITECH G: disponibile la K/DA Collection dedicata a League of ...Vaccini Covid-19: la fake news della reazione AdeMozambico: A Cabo Delgado sono stati brutalmente assassinati anche ...Covid-19, calo nuovi positivi ma 354 morti : AstraZeneca, in ...eFootball PES 2021: Iniziano oggi le qualificazioni a UEFA eEURO 2021SAMSUNG: AL VIA LA VENDITA DI NEO QLEDOverwatch assapora NVIDIA Reflex e il risultato è notevole

Ubitus usher in the cloud game era (Di martedì 16 marzo 2021) Tencent and other major game companies make strategic investments in Ubitus TAIPEI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Ubitus, one of the leading cloud game service providers, today announced it has completed a strategic round of financing. The investment was led by Tencent and other major game companies, including Square Enix, Sony Innovation Fund by IGV, and Actoz. Investments accelerate industry's transformation "We are very excited to have some of the most important players in the game industry as our strategic shareholders. Their investments represent a vote of confidence in our technology, our achievements, and our potential role in the rapidly growing cloud game market. With our innovative technology and their resources, we shall ...
