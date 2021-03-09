Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds Infosys-Interbrand Study (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Interbrand, a global brand consultancy firm, today revealed that the potential Risk in brand Value of a Data Breach to the World's 100 most valuable Brands Could amount to as much as $223b, according to a joint cybersecurity and brand Value impact report launched today. The report, called 'Invisible Tech. Real Impact,' examines the long-term impact of Data Breaches on Value of the World's top Brands across sectors.
