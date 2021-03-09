Google Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀ

Up to $223b of the World' s Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach | Finds Infosys-Interbrand Study

BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in ...

zazoom
Commenta
Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds Infosys-Interbrand Study (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Interbrand, a global brand consultancy firm, today revealed that the potential Risk in brand Value of a Data Breach to the World's 100 most valuable Brands Could amount to as much as $223b, according to a joint cybersecurity and brand Value impact report launched today. The report, called 'Invisible Tech. Real Impact,' examines the long-term impact of Data Breaches on Value of the World's top Brands across sectors.   View a short video on the report HERE To quantify this ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : $223b the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : $223b the $223b World Brands Value Could