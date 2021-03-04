(Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021)water bottles and food storage containers are available today and support the ... For more information, visit www..it . Media contact:Jacob TeetzmannTombras+1 (423) 494.

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Snips chooses

The new 4 Recycle line ofwater bottles and plastic storage containers represents the first adoption of Tritan Renew in the EMEA market. 'We're excited to helpaugment its eco - friendly ...New food storage containers and hydration bottles will contain 50% certified recycled content. ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...