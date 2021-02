The Draghi approach to foreign policy

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 17 febbraio 2021) “In our international relationships, this government will be firmly Europeanist and Atlanticist, in line with Italy’s historical moorings: European Union, Atlantic Alliance, United Nations.” As he spoke before Parliament to gain its support, Italy’s new prime minister Mario, keeping with his personal style, was dry, concise, and straight to the point. The former European Central Bank chief presented his governing team last Friday, ironing out the creases that might have impeded the creation of his “national unity,” wide-based government, which is supported by almost every party in the Italian political ecosystem. Mrand his colleagues are now tasked with ferrying Italy out of the health and economic crises and drawing up a plan for the country’s reconstruction. He explained his international positioning is one of continuity with regards ...