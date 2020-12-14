Yas Island Abu Dhabi honours frontline workers in style at Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020 (Di lunedì 14 dicembre 2020) ABU Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
For high-resolution imagery and video, please click here During Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's premier leisure and entertainment hub, celebrated and rewarded frontline workers to thank them for all they have done and continue to do during the Covid-19 pandemic. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8827051-yas-Island-abu-Dhabi-honours-frontline-workers/ Six ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
For high-resolution imagery and video, please click here During Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2020, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi's premier leisure and entertainment hub, celebrated and rewarded frontline workers to thank them for all they have done and continue to do during the Covid-19 pandemic. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8827051-yas-Island-abu-Dhabi-honours-frontline-workers/ Six ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
F1WEBit : #F1 #appuntidicorsa #skymotori Là dove si inseguono le gazzelle... scopri 10 curiosità su #AbuDhabi e il suo circu… -
Yas IslandSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yas Island