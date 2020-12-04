CALL OF DUTY SUPERA I 3 MILIARDI DI DOLLARI NEGLI ULTIMI 12 MESIRED BULL FACTIONS 2020 ARRIVA LA FINALELa 3 Nations Cup è alle portePlayStation 5 disponibile oggi verso le 10:00 da UnieuroBetaland Wiser Online Casino : I migliori casinò online del 2020La nuova bozza del Dpcm di Natale : A Capodanno coprifuoco alle 22Warner Bros. Games I Arrivano gli eroi in Game of Thrones: ConquestNVIDIA: Immortals Fenyx Rising è Game Ready su GeForce NOWLE CUFFIE LG TONE FREE FN6 TI REGALANO UNO SPEAKER PORTATILETwitch: Christian Vieri lancia BOBOTV

ADVAITE Receives CE Mark Clearance For Its RapCov™ Rapid COVID-19 Test

Company's diagnostic Testing kit RapCovTM offers the promise of a convenient and Rapid solution for ...

zazoom
Commenta
ADVAITE Receives CE Mark Clearance For Its RapCov™ Rapid COVID-19 Test (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Company's diagnostic Testing kit "RapCovTM" offers the promise of a convenient and Rapid solution for screening large populations for IgG antibodies to COVID-19  MALVERN, Penn., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/

ADVAITE Inc., an innovative biotech company focused on developing novel diagnostic point-of-care Tests, announced today it has received CE Mark Clearance for its COVID-19 Rapid response IgG antibody Test, RapCov™,  to help efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The CE Mark Clearance will help strengthen Europe's public health protections against biological threats by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures, such as the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ADVAITE Receives

Ordinanza a partire dal 31 ottobre e sino al 24 novembre  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ADVAITE Receives
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ADVAITE Receives ADVAITE Receives Mark Clearance RapCov™