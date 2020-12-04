ADVAITE Receives CE Mark Clearance For Its RapCov™ Rapid COVID-19 Test (Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) Company's diagnostic Testing kit "RapCovTM" offers the promise of a convenient and Rapid solution for screening large populations for IgG antibodies to COVID-19 MALVERN, Penn., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/
ADVAITE Inc., an innovative biotech company focused on developing novel diagnostic point-of-care Tests, announced today it has received CE Mark Clearance for its COVID-19 Rapid response IgG antibody Test, RapCov™, to help efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The CE Mark Clearance will help strengthen Europe's public health protections against biological threats by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures, such as the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ADVAITE Inc., an innovative biotech company focused on developing novel diagnostic point-of-care Tests, announced today it has received CE Mark Clearance for its COVID-19 Rapid response IgG antibody Test, RapCov™, to help efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. The CE Mark Clearance will help strengthen Europe's public health protections against biological threats by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures, such as the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ADVAITE ReceivesOrdinanza a partire dal 31 ottobre e sino al 24 novembre Yahoo Finanza
ADVAITE ReceivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ADVAITE Receives