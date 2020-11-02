Par Pacific Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Leggi su padovanews

(Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) HOUSTON, Nov. 02,(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Par, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) ("Par" or the "Company") today reported its financialfor theended September 30,. Parreported a net loss of $14.3 million, or $(0.27) per diluted share, for theended September 30,, ...