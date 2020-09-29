Large Study shows 230 Times Higher One Year Cancer Risk If Tumor Cell Clusters are Detected in Blood of Normal Individuals - Datar Cancer Genetics (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) MUMBAI, India and LONDON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A landmark Study published in the American Association of Cancer Research's (AACR) prestigious journal 'Cancer Prevention Research' has shown that it is possible to identify healthy Individuals with Higher Risk of Cancer based on a simple Blood draw. The Study reports that seemingly Normal, asymptomatic middle-aged men and women with no history of Cancer but having detectable Clusters of Circulating Tumor Cells (abbreviated as 'C-ETACs') in their Blood have a 230 Times Higher one ... Leggi su iltempo
