Call of Duty: Modern Warfare |Nuovi Operatori nella Stagione 6Red Dead Online: Orsi Leggendari avvistati vicino ai fiumi!Jolanda De Rienzo di Sportitalia mostra un lato B da urloAl Grande Fratello Vip è passione tra Elisabetta Gregoraci e ...Ecco il cane più felice del mondo : Uni ha un sorriso contagiosoIl quiz matematico che spopola sul web: Ecco la risposta, riesci a ...Elisabetta Canalis nuda in piscina fa impazzire Instagram (FOTO)Microsoft apre ai pre-order di Xbox Series X Series SDuplice omicidio a Lecce : uccisi l'arbitro Daniele De Santis e una ...Come sta Michael Schumacher? Il suo è uno stato vegetativo ...

LONGi wins first order to supply 103 MW of Hi-MO 5 modules for TBEA' s production base in Xinjiang

XI'AN, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has ...

zazoom
Commenta
LONGi wins first order to supply 103 MW of Hi-MO 5 modules for TBEA's production base in Xinjiang (Di mercoledì 23 settembre 2020) XI'AN, China, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 LONGi, the world leading solar technology company, has signed an agreement with TBEA Sunoasis ("TBEA") to supply 360MW of its high-efficiency solar modules for TBEA's production base at Shihezi City in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. As part of the agreement, LONGi will prioritise delivery of 103MW of its highly anticipated new product, which means that the Hi-MO 5 module, designed for ultra-large ground power plants, can be officially evaluated by the market. TBEA Sunoasis has rich experience in building large-scale wind and photovoltaic power stations in desert, mountain, fishery-solar, agricultural-solar, low wind speed, commercial ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : LONGi wins

Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LONGi wins
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LONGi wins LONGi wins first order supply